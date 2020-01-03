Sophisticated Hound on Mercer street now serving lunch

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Efforts to improve Mercer Street in recent years created a place for small businesses to flourish.

Owner of Sophisticated Hound Brewing company, Matt Barnett, said years ago, he never would have thought he would one day be able to run a successful business in the area. But after opening in June 2018 and becoming part of Mercer Street grassroots district, the brewery is doing well and is now offering lunch.

“A lot of the people who come in here on Friday and Saturday evenings said they wish they had somewhere else to eat lunch other than the franchises on Stafford Drive, so we thought we would open up and see how it went and it’s been well received by the public,” said Barnett.

People can stop in for a pint and bite for lunch on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 11 a.m.