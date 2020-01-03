Sophisticated Hound on Mercer street now serving lunch

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Efforts to improve Mercer Street in recent years created a place for small businesses to flourish.

Owner of Sophisticated Hound Brewing company, Matt Barnett, said years ago, he never would have thought he would one day be able to run a successful business in the area. But after opening in June 2018 and becoming part of Mercer Street grassroots district, the brewery is doing well and is now offering lunch.

“A lot of the people who come in here on Friday and Saturday evenings said they wish they had somewhere else to eat lunch other than the franchises on Stafford Drive, so we thought we would open up and see how it went and it’s been well received by the public,” said Barnett.

People can stop in for a pint and bite for lunch on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed bill could help local governments tear down dilapidated homes"

59News Surprise Squad fuels people's New Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "59News Surprise Squad fuels people's New Year"

Wyoming East High School Football Coach resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming East High School Football Coach resigns"

Huntington Police search for suspect in a New Year's Day shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huntington Police search for suspect in a New Year's Day shooting"

Four people in Beckley are arrested on drugs charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four people in Beckley are arrested on drugs charges"

Tazewell County man wanted on weapons charge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tazewell County man wanted on weapons charge"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News