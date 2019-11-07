Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College spring registration is now open

MOUNT GAY, WV (WVNS) — Registration for the spring semester at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is now open. Registration will be open during their normal business hours Monday through Friday at all of their locations, or 24 hours online.

The Spring 2020 full-term (16 weeks) registration will close on Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020. You can still register for classes after that date but you will be given an alternative 12 weeks of classes. The 12-week classes are still full credit and students will still learn everything in the 16-week course just in a condensed matter.

For additional information you can visit any Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College location or you can contact Mandy Lester at 304-896-7429 or email her mandy.lester@southernwv.com.