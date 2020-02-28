Southwest Virginia Community College offers free tuition to 2020 graduates in Tazewell

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Southwest Virginia Community College announced all 2020 Tazewell County high school graduates can attend tuition-free. Funding is available thanks to the partnership between Mrs. Priscilla McCall, trustee of the estate of Sam G. McCall Jr., and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.

Tazewell high school principal, Jerry Smith, said students will need to enroll in at least six credit hours each semester and are encouraged to take 12 or more hours.

“It’s going to end up helping a lot of our students who otherwise would probably not get a chance to right out of high school go to college, this is a great thing that Southwest Virginia Community College is doing for the students of Tazewell County,” Smith said.

Tazewell high school seniors need to go through the guidance department to take advantage of the free tuition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game

Thumbnail for the video titled "Parent of Greenbrier East Student speaks out about conflict at rivalry basketball game"

UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Jury finds Ariel Bennett guilty on 3 counts of child neglect"

Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennett case sets precedent; substance abuse doesn't excuse child neglect"

UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "UPDATE: Honey the shelter gets adopted following online controversy"

Shelter dog gets not-so-sweet response from anti-pit bull groups after library event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter dog gets not-so-sweet response from anti-pit bull groups after library event"

Trial continues for mother accused of killing her baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trial continues for mother accused of killing her baby"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News