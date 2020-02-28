Southwest Virginia Community College offers free tuition to 2020 graduates in Tazewell

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Southwest Virginia Community College announced all 2020 Tazewell County high school graduates can attend tuition-free. Funding is available thanks to the partnership between Mrs. Priscilla McCall, trustee of the estate of Sam G. McCall Jr., and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.

Tazewell high school principal, Jerry Smith, said students will need to enroll in at least six credit hours each semester and are encouraged to take 12 or more hours.

“It’s going to end up helping a lot of our students who otherwise would probably not get a chance to right out of high school go to college, this is a great thing that Southwest Virginia Community College is doing for the students of Tazewell County,” Smith said.

Tazewell high school seniors need to go through the guidance department to take advantage of the free tuition.