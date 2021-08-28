GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– The Spartan Race returns to Fayette County for 2021. Last year, the race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year racers and organizers said they are excited to see the race. Rose Wetzel is a racer from Seattle who loves participating.

“I had so much fun and I mean, it was really challenging, don’t get me wrong, and there was a little bit of everything,” Wetzel said.

The race is set up as a military obstacle course. On Saturday, August 28, 2021, participants ran the Beast Race, which is a half marathon. It consisted of 35 courses and was about 13 miles long. Wetzel said she loves this course here in the Mountain State because of its beauty.

“The terrain had a little bit of everything, there were rocks, roots, and there was a swim. There were beautiful views and I just had a wonderful time,” Wetzel continued.

Wetzel also said she’s done nearly 100 Spartan Races. However, the race held at the Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve was her all-time favorite. She encourages everyone to try at least one Spartan Race in their life.

“I encourage anyone who is new or scared to come to try it out because the community is really wonderful and people will support you and it is just a great challenge for anyone,” Wetzel said.

