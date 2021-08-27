Spartan Race returns to West Virginia

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS)– Thrill-seekers here in West Virginia listen up! The Spartan Race is back in the mountain state.

The race is set up as a military-style course. Participants will have to go through a variety of different obstacles, like spear throwing or crawling through the mud. Organizers said things will be different this year because of the pandemic.

“As we come back, yes, the obstacles are spaced out as opposed to monkey bars, monkey bars, monkey bars. It will be monkey bars, space, monkey bars to space them out. We took out the dunk wall,” Garfield Griffiths, the race director said.



All employees will wear a mask and visitors will also be asked to wear a mask. It’s not too late to sign up for the race on Saturday, August 28, and Sunday, August 29. It starts at 7 a.m. at the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve.