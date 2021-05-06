St. Stephen’s day school to close doors at end of May

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For more than six decades, the St. Stephen’s Episcopal Day School served the community, but it will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

According to Susan Claytor, the head of the school, they are closing because enrollment is decreasing. She said they ran into the same problem last year, but Governor Justice gave them a grant to stay open until 2021.

Some parents in Raleigh County are upset the school is closing.

“It’s really tough. The school has been in operation for 65 years. I have a 5-year-old son. He came here three years and loved it, made a lot of friends and loved his teachers. It is a really great school, and it is a shame it is going to be closing,” Jason Rubin, a parent, said.

The school plans to stay open until Friday, May 28, 2021; however, Claytor told 59News they plan to have summer programs and after school programs for kids. For more information, visit their website.