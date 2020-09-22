Staff member at Wyoming County school tests positive for COVID-19

GLEN FORK, WV (WVNS) — Administrators with Wyoming County Schools confirmed Tuesday, September 22, 2020 an employee at Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Glen Fork Elementary and Middle schools will be closed for 14 days. During this time, the school will be sanitized.

The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events. The name of the staff member will not be released at this time.

Administrators urged everyone to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by following health practices outlined by the West Virginia DHHR and to continue to wear face coverings, and practice social distancing.

