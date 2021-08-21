State Fair of West Virginia closes its doors Saturday

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– “Oh my God, we always hate waiting another year to come back. This is our favorite mini-vacation of the year,” Rayann Foltz, said.

The rides, food, and prizes have all come to an end. The State Fair of West Virginia closed its doors Saturday, August 21, 2021, night. Many people from all over came out to enjoy 2021 fair one last time.

“It is just the end of summer fun every year kids are going back to school it is the last little thing to do before school starts,” Wendy Fridley, from Virginia said.

John Gulf is from Wyoming County. He was born and raised here in the Mountain State and said Saturday was his first time ever going to the fair. He offered this advice to people who have never been.

“I would say if you come to the fair come prepare because it is hot you’ll have a lot of fun and sweat and just come prepare,” Gulf said.

Seven-year-old Brighid Stump says she’s been coming to the fair ever since she was a toddler. She said she is sad to see the fair end for the year. But is happy for the memories that she can take home and cherish.

“And you listen to music and then it starts going backward. And my favorite part about it this part is so funny because I hit the bump and I screamed… I thought it was very funny,” Stump said.

Looking forward to the State of West Virginia 2022.