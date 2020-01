FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– Another artist will be joining the lineup at the State Fair of West Virginia in 2020.

Recording artist Chris Tomlin will be performing on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 7p.m. Tomlin is a contemporary Christian artist. Tickets for this show will go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m.

For more information and ticket prices, visit the state fair’s website.