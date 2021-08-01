State of the art technology returns to Fayette County Schools

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– As we approach the upcoming school year, students and their parents can expect some changes.

In Fayette County, technology introduced last year is making a return for this school year. This specific piece of technology will help to better check people’s temperatures.

At Oak Hill Middle School, they will use a computer to determine if you have a fever or not. The camera also has infrared sensors to help scan your body.

“We have our temperature checks as we roll into the buildings it is a state of the art that we are continuing. That is going to be great during flu season and cold season if you have a problem we can immediately pull them out,” Gary Hough, superintendent of Fayette County Schools, said.



Hough said another project they plan to work on is the ventilation systems in the schools. The first day of school in Fayette County will be August 16, 2021.