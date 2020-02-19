Police investigating string of car break-ins in Fayette County

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Officers with the Oak Hill Police Department are investigating after multiple reports of car break-ins in Oak Hill.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department also received reports of break-ins in the Pea Ridge and Scarbro areas as well.

Police discovered during their investigation all of the doors were unlocked at the time of the break-ins. Some items were taken from the vehicles.

Police wants to remind people to not leave valuable items in their vehicles and to lock their doors.

