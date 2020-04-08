Strong storms cause trees to fall, blocking several roads

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A strong storm with powerful winds caused trees to fall, and block roads in Raleigh County on April 8, 2020.

According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, a portion of Odd Road in Besoco is closed due to a fallen tree. Dispatchers told 59News the call came in at 4:04 p.m.

A tree is also blocking a portion Gween Street in Lester. Dispatchers told 59News that call came in at 3:42 p.m. Lester Fire Department is currently on scene.

