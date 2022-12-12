MT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A structure fire in Fayette County closed Main Street in Mount Hope.

West Virginia 511 stated that Main Street in Fayette County is closed due to a structure fire. Multiple crews responded including, Fayetteville, Pax, Mt. Hope and Bradley. Reports for the fire came in around 4 A.M. on Monday, December 12, 2022.

If you are traveling in the area it is advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

