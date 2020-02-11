Closings
Study: West Virginia relies most on census-guided funding

CHARLESTON, WV (AP)–A new study says West Virginia relies the most of any U.S. state on federal money that’s guided by the once-a-decade census.

The study released this week says federal funding represents more than 16% of the personal income in West Virginia. Colorado had the smallest dependence on federal spending distributed with help from the census. Federal spending accounted for 6.3% of that state’s personal income.

Most people will start answering the 2020 census next month. More than $1.5 trillion in federal funding to state and local governments is parceled out according to census data.

Trending Stories

