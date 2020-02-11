Study: West Virginia relies most on census-guided funding

CHARLESTON, WV (AP)–A new study says West Virginia relies the most of any U.S. state on federal money that’s guided by the once-a-decade census.

The study released this week says federal funding represents more than 16% of the personal income in West Virginia. Colorado had the smallest dependence on federal spending distributed with help from the census. Federal spending accounted for 6.3% of that state’s personal income.

Most people will start answering the 2020 census next month. More than $1.5 trillion in federal funding to state and local governments is parceled out according to census data.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)