Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Suicide prevention education bill clears W.Va. Senate

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia educators would have to teach students about suicide prevention under a bill approved by the state Senate.

Lawmakers voted 33-0 on Wednesday to approve the bill, which would require that teachers, students and other school officials get training on suicide prevention and awareness. Brooke County Republican Sen. Ryan Weld sponsored the measure and described a “grim” set of statistics on the rising rates of youth suicide.

Figures from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show suicide was the eighth leading cause of death in West Virginia in 2017, the most recently available data.

Nationally, suicide was the second leading cause of death among people between the ages of 10 and 24.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

New donut shop opens in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New donut shop opens in Mercer County"

Local boy wins computer science competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local boy wins computer science competition"

United Way brings awareness to hotline

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way brings awareness to hotline"

Greenbrier County approves second amendment resolution

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County approves second amendment resolution"

WSS Police Department will receive new weapons

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSS Police Department will receive new weapons"

White Sulphur Springs City Council looks to pass medical cannabis ordinance

Thumbnail for the video titled "White Sulphur Springs City Council looks to pass medical cannabis ordinance"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News