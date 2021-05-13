Summers County ARH shows appreciation for staff during National Hospital Week

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — May 9 through May 15 is National Hospital Week. It is a time when hospital administrators show their staff how much they appreciate them for their hard work. On Thursday, May 13, 2021 staff at Summers County Appalachian Regional Healthcare received a sweet treat as a thank you gift.

Wes Dangerfield is the Community Chief Executive Officer at the hospital. He said he is blessed with the best.

“What we do we do with the servants heart. We are here to care for these people. People choose wherever they want to work, but we are blessed to have an awesome team that is here,” Dangerfield said.

Dangerfield said at Summers ARH they like to make their patients feel at home. The hospital has an unique location because of how rural Summers County is. He said the amount of time it takes to get to the hospital, rather than traveling to a bigger hospital, can potentially save a life.

“If they were to come to our facility, we would be able to care for them and if we are not able to fully care for them, we can do the important things to make a difference in their lives and then get them from the access point of being here and transfer to where they need to be,” Dangerfield continued.

Dangerfield said everyone who works at the hospital plays a vital role in the daily operations. He appreciates all of them and he is glad he was able to show them just how important they are.

Summers County ARH not only recognized their hospital staff, but their clinical staff as well. Attached to the hospital is an outpatient clinic. Health officials said people can have a primary doctor within the clinic instead of having to go to the emergency room for care.

“We manage a lot of chronic conditions. We can manage minor or acute things in the clinic. But a lot of things like your diabetes, your hypertension, that is something that is well better suited to be taken care of in the clinic oppose to the hospital,” Megan Cobbdo, a family medicine physician at the clinic said.



For more information or to schedule an appoint, call at (304) 466-1000.