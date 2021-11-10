Summers County Commission makes renewed commitment to clean up county

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Summers County Commission took steps to renew the county’s commitment on cleaning up at Wednesday’s commission meeting. The target? Dilapidated buildings and trash.



In 2009, the Summit Bechtel Reserve opened to scouts around the Nation. This brought people from all over to our region, including Summers County. The commission began work on the Dilapidated Structures Committee to clean up the county to make it a more appealing place for those families and scouts new to the area.



Ted Kula is a Summers County Commissioner and was once on the Summers County Dilapidated Structures committee. It’s a subject he is very passionate about in hopes of attracting tourists to Summers County.

“Now, with the National Park designation for the New River Gorge, we see a similar influx and we want to make sure we present Summers County in the best light possible.” – Ted Kula, Summers County Commissioner

In the beginning, the committee had great successes throughout the county, including finding and applying for grants, securing funding and tearing down eye sore properties. Kula said after a brief hiatus, the county commission committed Wednesday to bringing back the dilapidated structures committee with renewed focus on cleaning up the county.

While specific dwellings were not discussed, there is a list of buildings from the previous committee they will work on. If you’d like to make recommendations or report problem sites, you can call (304) 466-3755.