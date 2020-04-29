Summers County Commissioners face complicated task, deciding how and where to use $100,000 block grant

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — County commissioners must decide how to spend the block grants they received last week. It is supposed to help alleviate the extra cost of fighting COVID-19, but could all those zeroes put them in the hole down the road?

On April 15, 2020, County Commissions in West Virginia received a check for $100,000 from Governor Jim Justice. The block grants are intended to cover extraordinary costs counties and municipalities incur for the first responders fighting the spread of COVID-19; however, Summers County Commission President Jack Woodrum said it is a complicated task.

“You have to track every dollar you spend, so we have to have receipts for where the money goes,” said Woodrum. “So that prohibits me in working with the state auditors office. I can’t just go out and say ‘I’m going to give each of your employees $50,’ I’m not allowed to do that.”

Commissioners are also limited as to how they can spend the money under the CARES Act.

They cannot use it to pay ordinary expenses, only extra costs due to the pandemic.

In the letter, Justice suggests the money could be used for overtime pay for first responders, extraordinary emergency operations center costs, and costs of extra PPE. Woodrum said some counties gave people a temporary raise for having to come into work during this time, but it is not something a small county, like Summers, could sustain.

“We’re working with the state auditor and with the Governors office to find achieve what he wanted to accomplish within state law,” Woodrum said.

Woodrum said Summers Commissioners are looking to use it to provide PPE for senior centers, law enforcement, and ambulance personnel, as well as buying additional equipment to sanitize public facilities. Woodrum said he learned from dealing with the aftermath of the 2016 floods, which is why he is thinking two to three years down the road, preparing for an audit.

“How can we account for it unless we actually purchase the material and hand the material out? I don’t see how we can account for giving out bonuses to non-government agencies,” Woodrum said. “We’re prohibited from giving bonuses to our own employees.”

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management supplements PPE to most of these county agencies. Commissioners plan to reach out to more facilities to learn where funds and materials are needed. Woodrum said commissioners are working daily to finalize a plan.

