Summers County Health Department ramps up COVID-19 testing

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — As of Tuesday, April 28, there is only one confirmed case in Summers County, but health officials are preparing to test a lot more.

The Summers County Health Department now offers COVID-19 drive through testing at Summers County ARH, with help from the National Guard. Drive thru testing is every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. They also offer testing every Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the health department.

Chad Meador, Environmental Health director at the Summers County Health Department, said, this is a huge benefit for the community.

“I’d also like to personally thank the leadership at Summers County ARH for partnering with us in order to have this drive thru testing site. They are a true asset to our community. Without their support, we wouldn’t be able to offer this to the community,” Meador explained.

People must contact the Summers County Health Department to get approved beforehand. People need to be screened and have an appointment before they get there. Reach them during business hours by calling (304) 466-3388