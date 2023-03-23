BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Ashley Brown, a Summers County native and basketball star, is promoted to Associate Head Coach for WVU Tech Women’s Basketball.

In the announcement from Rodger Hodge, Head Coach for WVU Tech, he said “Ashley Brown has done an unbelievable job the past two seasons serving our players. Not only is she an extremely talented coach, but she is a person of outstanding character.”

Ashley Brown, Associate Head Coach

Brown has been with the team for the last two years. She played for Concord University from 2010-2014. She graduated from Summers County High School in 2010 and helped lead the Bobcats to four West Virginia AA State Championships. In her sophomore year at Summers County, she was named to the West Virginia AA All-State team.

Coach Hodge added that she has progressed as a coach and that her new title is extremely deserved.

“She is a natural in this business and has a bright and prosperous future ahead of her. Ashley is a tremendous representative of Golden Bear Basketball, our athletic department, and WVU Tech as a whole. She is known throughout the state for her ability to teach the game and basketball and for her infectious personality,” Hodge said. “I am very proud of how she has progressed in this profession. Our players and I are very fortunate to have Coach Brown as part of our family and her new title is extremely well-deserved!”