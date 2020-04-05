Sunday marks 10 year anniversary of Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Ten years passed since the Upper Big Branch mine disaster in Whitesville, West Virginia. April 5, 2020 marks the tenth anniversary of the disaster that claimed the lives of 29 miners.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on Sunday:

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think of those we lost ten years ago when 29 brave West Virginia coal miners were killed in the UBB mine disaster.

Today, as we remember them ten years later, our hearts are heavy with the sad memory of that unspeakable tragedy. My heart goes out to their families who lost their loved ones during that terrible disaster.

This day reminds us that we must always put safety first. Fighting for the safety and security of our miners has always been a top priority for me as Governor and now as your Senator. No family or community should never have to endure an avoidable tragedy like the UBB mine disaster.

Our hearts are still broken ten years later and Gayle and I join all West Virginians in honoring those miners and never forgetting the families they left behind.”

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin

(D – WV)