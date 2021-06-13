Sunday was the last day of Free Fishing Weekend

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, June 13, 20201 was the last day of Free Fishing Weekend per Gov. Jim Justice and Little Beaver State Park in Raleigh County was bustling with fishermen.

West Virginians had the opportunity to fish anywhere in the Mountain State without needing a fishing license. Many people took advantage of the free weekend and grabbed their fishing poles to try and get a good catch.

“You never know what you are going to get. I guess it’s kinda like opening up a present you don’t know what is in it and you don’t know what you are going to reeling in,” Matthew Jackson, a carp fisherman said.



After this weekend, people will not be allowed to fish without a license. For information on how to get a fishing license, you can visit the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources website.