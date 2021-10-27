Supply chain issues: Small business impact

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VIRGINIA (WVNS) — With shipping delays and rising fuel costs impacting larger chain stores, two local businesses in Bluefield are hoping this means a return to shopping small.

As big-box stores struggle to put holiday gift items on their shelves this holiday shopping season, two local businesses in Bluefield are fully stocked and ready to go. Country Living Primitives co-owner, Scott Stephenson said those problems hurting bigger stores are not hurting his business.



“It really hasn’t affected our business very much because almost all our stuff is homemade crafts and furniture and things like that,” Stephenson said.



Unlike big-box stores with warehouses that are unable to get or ship out goods, Nancy’s Downtown Boutique owner Nancy Grant said people can walk in, shop, buy, and leave with their gift’s the same day.





“I am totally prepared and ready to go. Most of my inventory is here there is just a little bit still out there but on the way. No, really, I think we have a great selection. I don’t think anybody going to walk in here and think oh nowhere is everything, we are full,” Grant said.





While the pandemic was hard on small businesses in 2020, 2021 may be the year to call a win for small shops as folks look for other shopping alternatives.



Stephenson said, “It’ll be good for us. We had a tough time through COVID and it’s just now starting to pick back up a little more traffic. But yeah, small business would sure like to see it.”



Simply by offering full inventories bigger stores are struggling with, small businesses like these in our area can fill the void chain stores are leaving holiday shoppers this year.



“It’s time to start thinking about Christmas, we do layaway which is really nice which gives you a little more time to get it paid for,” Grant said. “We do gift cards, you know. We’re going to have extended hours closer to the holidays.”



So, as staffing shortages, shipping delays, and empty shelves continue to cause problems for larger retailers this year, small businesses like these seem to be rising to the occasion to save the holiday shopping season.



Nancy’s Downtown Boutique in Bluefield, Va., is located at 532 Virginia Ave, Bluefield, VA 24605 and is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. They are closed on Sunday. You can find out what they are up to on their Facebook page here or by calling (276)-322-7582.

Country Living Primitives, also in Bluefield, Va., is located at 528 Virginia Ave, Bluefield, VA 24605 and is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

You can find out what they offer along with specials and art classes on their Facebook page here or by calling (276)-970-3232.



