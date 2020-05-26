Suspect arrested in Memorial Day shooting

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A 16-year-old caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Bluefield, WV on Monday, May 25, 2020.

It was four in the afternoon on Memorial Day. Witnesses told police kids were playing on the sidewalks and in their yards, when gunshots rang out on Union Street in Bluefield.

Detective Kevin Ross with Bluefield PD said, “The initial call, there was multiple parties involved. It came off as if it were a drive by shooting. But after investigating it was found that actually one male — the suspect — was shooting.”

The suspect is Lashavious Stallworth. He is charged with five counts of wanton endangerment. Det. Ross said Stallworth reportedly fired a semi-automatic rifle at a car in front of a home on Union Street.

Ross said a 16-year-old boy was shot. Court documents state another child was riding a bike at the time — and a bullet struck the wheel. The people inside the car were not harmed.

Later that evening, police arrested Stallworth at a home on College Avenue where he was hiding.

“He was apprehended and charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment due to kids being outside at the time,” said Ross.

The teenager was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm, and later released. This case is still under investigation and more charges could be pending