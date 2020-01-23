Suspect in custody after armed robbery in Raleigh County

SOPHIA, WV (WVNS)– A suspect is in custody after an armed robbery early Thursday morning on Jan. 23, 2020.

Officers tell us it happened at the GoMart on Robert C Byrd Dr. in Sophia around 8 a.m. A suspect was taken into custody shortly after, by officers with the Sophia Police Department.

Deputies said the suspects name will not be released, as he is a juvenile.

No injuries were reported. Officers recovered the money taken and hand gun used in the crime.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

Trending Stories

