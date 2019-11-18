Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with the mother, grandmother of Michael Brown

Symposium on opioid crisis set this week in West Virginia

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROANOKE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University’s School of Public Health is working with partners across the state on a symposium on the opioid epidemic.

Assistant Professor Lindsay Allen says the rate of drug overdose deaths involving opioids doubled between 2010 and 2017. Allen says extra effort is needed to find ways to address the problem.

The symposium on Tuesday and Wednesday is planned to bring together policy administrators, state legislators and researchers. The meeting is at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. Cost to attend is $75.

Other sponsors include the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, Marshall University, The Health Plan and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Hospice of Southern WV to host annual Angel Tree Ceremony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice of Southern WV to host annual Angel Tree Ceremony"

New hydropanels to help create clean drinking water in McDowell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "New hydropanels to help create clean drinking water in McDowell County"

Two local men inducted into Appalachian League Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two local men inducted into Appalachian League Hall of Fame"

Hospice VA Care Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospice VA Care Conference"

Dog Training Associate's Degree, first of its kind in WV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog Training Associate's Degree, first of its kind in WV"

GeoBee held in Tazewell County

Thumbnail for the video titled "GeoBee held in Tazewell County"