Take a Walk through Bethlehem

Top News
Posted: / Updated:

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS)– As Christmas time is approaches, many are remembering the reason for the season. For some it is the time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Walk through Bethlehem Live Nativity will be returning for the seventh year in a row. One worker told 59News that people will be able to go back in time to see what the world look like before Jesus was born.

The event will have a shepherd’s pen, live sheep, roman soldiers and much more. When walking through, guests will also learn the different biblical stories.

The walkthrough itself takes about 20-30 minutes and it is completely free. However, food or cash donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go to Calvary Assembly of God for the Speed the Light Missions, Veterans Outreach, Child Evangelism Fellowship, and Family Promise.

The event will be held on Dec. 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 255 John Lane Road in Cool Ridge WV.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips to save energy and money during cold temperatures"

Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier Valley Aquatic Center participates in Giving Tuesday"

Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Go green this Holiday season with a live Christmas tree"

A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "A forgotten danger: Frozen pipes in freezing temperatures"

Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sharing the road with 18 wheelers in snowy conditions"

Tips on how to deal with black ice when driving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips on how to deal with black ice when driving"