Take a Walk through Bethlehem

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS)– As Christmas time is approaches, many are remembering the reason for the season. For some it is the time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

The Walk through Bethlehem Live Nativity will be returning for the seventh year in a row. One worker told 59News that people will be able to go back in time to see what the world look like before Jesus was born.

The event will have a shepherd’s pen, live sheep, roman soldiers and much more. When walking through, guests will also learn the different biblical stories.

The walkthrough itself takes about 20-30 minutes and it is completely free. However, food or cash donations will be accepted. All proceeds will go to Calvary Assembly of God for the Speed the Light Missions, Veterans Outreach, Child Evangelism Fellowship, and Family Promise.

The event will be held on Dec. 6th, 7th, 13th & 14th, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 255 John Lane Road in Cool Ridge WV.