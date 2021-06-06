Tamarack brings live music to courtyard area

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted in the Mountain State, and with that, many summer activities are returning, one of those being live music.

Bands played at the courtyard at Tamarack on Saturday, June 6, 2021. The event was free to anyone who wanted to take advantage of the live music scene.

Leah Dunmyer is the Director of Marketing. She said she is excited to bring back live music.

“We are super excited to have live music back, obviously with restrictions being lifted and that sort of thing. We are super, super excited to the have these events going on now,” Dunmyer said.



Live music will play every Saturday and Sunday starting at noon and ending at 3 p.m. until September 3, 2021.

Dunmyer said in the event of rain, the event will move to a different location.