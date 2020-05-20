“Tango” and his truck full of fresh produce bring smiles to local community

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — Delivering fresh fruit with a friendly smile, that is what Tango is famous for in Oak Hill, WV.

Terrence Tango Leggett said he started out in the watermelon business. One day, after he retired, he brought back some watermelon to give to people in Oak Hill. He said they could not get enough, so he went back for more.

His produce truck is now a staple in the community. The produce is sourced from farms in southern states, like the Carolinas.

Leggett said when the pandemic hit, he upgraded from a pick up to a moving truck full of fresh fruits and vegetables to help his community.

“I think it kept people from panicking because when you go into a supermarket and the shelves are empty it makes you feel kind of funny,” said Leggett. “I went in there and saw a few things they didn’t have stocked up and said I better get busy.”

Leggett said he tries to set up in the parking lot near Little Ceasars in Oak Hill four to five days a week. He spends the rest of the days traveling to source the produce from southern states.