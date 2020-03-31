Task force launched to investigate fraud during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, United States Attorney Mike Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia, and United States Attorney Bill Powell for the Northern District of West Virginia announced the formation of the West Virginia Coronavirus Fraud Task Force. The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

According to a release, the task force will help identify, investigate and prosecute fraud related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The task force is a joint federal and state partnership that well be lead by a Deputy West Virginia Attorney General, and Assistant United States Attorneys from both the northern and southern districts of WV.

“Since the Governor’s declaration, our Consumer Protection Division and its investigators have fielded hundreds of reports from those faced with price gouging, landlord-tenant issues and vacation/event cancellations. The Consumer Protection Division has already sent multiple warning letters to businesses on enforcement matters. These are unparalleled times in which we live, and that’s why I am honored to join forces with U.S. Attorneys Bill Powell and Mike Stuart, as together, by combining the investigative and civil enforcement powers of the state Attorney General’s Office with the criminal prosecutorial authority of the federal government, our state is very well positioned to protect its citizens in this time of peril.” Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

“West Virginians always band together in times of need and times of crisis,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “My fellow U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and our federal and state law enforcement partners have joined me in forming this statewide task force to protect West Virginians from fraudsters attempting to exploit a national crisis for personal gain. There’s nothing more despicable. We will use every tool available to us at the federal and state levels to ensure the safety of our citizens and the safety of their wallets during this crisis.” United States Attorney Mike Stuart

The task force will review and investigate all leads of fraud associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of the loss amount, focusing on schemes to exploit vulnerable populations.

Some examples of coronavirus and COVID-19 scams include:

Supply scams: Scammers are creating fake shops, websites, social media accounts, and email addresses claiming to sell medical supplies currently in high demand, such as surgical masks. When consumers attempt to purchase supplies through these channels, fraudsters pocket the money and never provide the promised supplies.

Phishing scams: Scammers posing as national and global health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are sending phishing emails designed to trick recipients into downloading malware or providing personal identifying and financial information.

Investment scams: Scammers are offering online promotions on various platforms, including social media, claiming that the products or services of publicly traded companies can prevent, detect, or cure COVID-19, and that the stock of these companies will dramatically increase in value as a result. These promotions are often styled as "research reports," make predictions of a specific "target price," and relate to microcap stocks, or low-priced stocks issued by the smallest of companies with limited publicly available information.

Price Gouging scams: Individuals and businesses may sell essential goods, like hand sanitizer, for significantly higher prices than in a non-emergency setting. It is legally considered price gouging when the price of one of these products increases more than 10 percent its price in effect 10 days prior to an emergency declaration.

Any West Virginia consumer wishing to report scams, price gouging or other matters by which bad actors may try to take advantage of consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic, can call the state’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808. Written complaints can be filed on their website.



To report suspicious activity regarding the COVID-19 virus, residents are asked to call the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or email at disaster@leo.gov.