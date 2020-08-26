Tazewell County considered high risk for COVID-19

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County is now considered a high risk location for COVID-19. The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors released the information on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the county is now classified as a high risk location for contracting COVID-19. The county level assessment was downgraded from moderate to low last week. VDH’s formula uses many variables to calculate a county’s composite COVID-19 burden score including hospital beds, on hand medical personnel, and positive rate per 100,000 person population. The leading factor in its calculation is the number of new cases per day. A score of 5.0 or lower is considered “low risk,” while a score above 10.0 is considered “high risk.”

During the week of August 16th, Tazewell County’s score dropped from 8.7 to 4.9, categorizing the county as low risk. In the recent VDH report on Tuesday, August 25, Tazewell County rose to 14.0. This caused the county to be considered “high risk.”

According to the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, the sharp rise is due to the increase in the average daily cases reported at Bluefield College. Twenty five people tested positive at Bluefield College since last Wednesday.

“Apart from the college’s outbreak the case numbers across the county continue to hold steady in the low to moderate risk range. Therefore the Board is not going to consider any additional restrictions on public activity or businesses at this time. We will watch the daily case counts and We are very concerned about the high number of cases at Bluefield College and continue to monitor the situation. We have worked closely with the administration to assist with their needs. The Board of Supervisors has approved $38,000 in CARES Act funding to assist the college in stopping the current spread and preventing future outbreaks. This will come to the College in three installments beginning next week. When we met in the spring with the College’s leadership team to discuss their plan in the event of an outbreak, it was clear they had put a great deal of thought and effort into their response plan. This preparation has played a significant role in the College’s ability to take action immediately.wait on next week’s report.” Eric Young, County Administrator

“Local health officials have affirmed and assisted with the College’s processes for immediately identifying the outbreak. They have also affirmed the decision to quarantine those that tested positive, and the isolating of those who were in close contact with any individual that tested positive. This has resulted in over 300 rapid tests administered since Wednesday at Bluefield College at this time. Currently, there are 25 individuals who are quarantined and 54 who are in isolation. Sixty-four students are quarantined or isolated on campus, while the remaining 15 are in their homes or residences. All individuals have been instructed to remain in their locations of quarantine or isolation and educated on the importance of remaining in place during this time. The health and welfare of the campus community and greater community is of upmost importance to Bluefield College leadership. Further, as part of the College’s Covid-19 protocols, traditional students have the option of in-person instruction or remote learning via livestream anywhere with an internet connection. Students in quarantine or isolation will be able to utilize the livestream option to continue their education during this period away from others.” Dr. David Olive, President of Bluefield College

