Tazewell County fugitive caught in Port Orange Florida

Top News





RICHLANDS, WV (WVNS)– Officers with the Port Orange Police Department in Port Orange, Florida arrested a wanted fugitive from Tazewell County.

Joshua Adam Keen has been a fugitive/escapee since March 2019.

Keen is being held in a Florida facility waiting to be extradited back to Tazewell County.

