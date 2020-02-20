Tazewell County fugitive caught in Port Orange Florida

RICHLANDS, WV (WVNS)– Officers with the Port Orange Police Department in Port Orange, Florida arrested a wanted fugitive from Tazewell County.
Joshua Adam Keen has been a fugitive/escapee since March 2019.
Keen is being held in a Florida facility waiting to be extradited back to Tazewell County.
