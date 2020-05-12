Tazewell County high schools will have traditional graduations

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Tazewell County School Board voted to hold all three high school graduation ceremonies on July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. The announcement was made on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

All three high schools will have an outdoor ceremony at their stadiums. There are back-up plans in case of rain or if COVID-19 guidelines change.

The board will try its best to ensure all seniors in the Tazewell County will get a traditional graduation with safety being their first priority.

Updates and additional information will be provided closer to the graduation date.