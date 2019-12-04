Tazewell County leaders double down against proposed gun laws, with two resolutions

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Counties across the Commonwealth are passing Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions in response to stricter gun laws proposed by the Democratic Virginia General Assembly.

Tazewell County Sheriff, Brian Hieatt, said, “We want our legislators to know that when you make a law that covers the whole state, different parts of the state are different areas, people live different.”

Proposed Senate Bill 16 prohibits the selling, manufacturing, transporting, and possession of an assault firearm. Violation is a felony. It also prohibits anyone from carrying a shotgun with a magazine that will hold more than seven rounds.

As of November 24, 2019, 23 Virginia counties passed a second amendment sanctuary resolution in response. Leaders in Tazewell County plan to join them, by enacting two resolutions.

County administrator, Eric Young, said, “The first expresses support for the right of an individual to keep and bare arms and basically says we will not enforce or assist the enforcement of any of those statutes.”

The second is that the board of supervisors intends to regulate a militia, and will not fund any county agency that tries to enforce those statutes.

“With that right to regulate militia is the right to keep the state from taking arms from its citizens,” said Young.

“Militia” goes back to the revolutionary war, when counties regulated armed people who resisted British tyranny. Young argues the Commonwealth’s constitution reserves the right for the people to resist the government.

“The authors of the Virginia constitution felt it was very important for local, individual people to have arms and bare arms in the event that their government went beyond its statutory limitations,” Young said.

Sheriff Brian Hieatt said he believes its important for citizens to keep and bare arms in the event of an emergency.

“When you live in a large rural area like ours, there are several minutes before we can actually get to you. And we want our citizens to be able to protect themselves,” said Hieatt.

Virginians will have to wait until January 2020 to see what happens. Click the link below to read the proposed bill.

https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+ful+SB16