Tazewell County Schools start Summer Food Program

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Schools started its Summer Food Program on June 8, 2020. Children under the age of 18 can receive food that will last them for five days.

Meals will be provided on a first come first serve basis. Breakfast and lunch pick-up will be available every Monday and Wednesday throughout the mouth of July. Below are a list of locations and times:

Bluefield Area

Graham Middle School: 8 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.

Dudley Primary School front park lot 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Falls Mills Christian Church Annex parking lot 9 a.m.- 9:30 a.m.

Dollar General at Pocahontas VA 10 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.

Abbs Valley Elementary School front parking lot 11 a.m.- 11:30 a.m.

Tazewell Area

Tazewell Primary School 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Tazewell Intermediate School cafeteria parking lot 8 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Buds Market, Adria/ Bishop Area 8:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m.

Dollar General Store, Baptist Valley and Adria RD intersection 9:30 a.m.-10:10 a.m.

Springville Elementary School parking lot 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Richlands Area