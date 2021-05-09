The Resort at Glade Springs spoils mothers for Mother’s Day

Daniels, WV (WVNS)– As a way to honor mothers throughout the area, employees at the Resort at Glade Springs in Daniels hosted a Mother’s Day Brunch. They provided an opportunity for moms to relax and not worry about cooking.

59News was there and caught up with some people celebrating and those behind the event.

“We decided to do this because life is starting to get back to normal. People are becoming more comfortable and getting vaccinated and we wanted to provide this for our area mothers,” Alyssa Daniel, the Membership and Special Events Manager at the Resort, said.

“It is also a way for us to showcase our talents and make a really good meal for mon so she doesn’t have to cook,” Executive Chef Jamie Henderson said.

“I am glad that we were able to have this opportunity and it seems like its been such a long time since we could do that,” Marie Musilli, a local mother, said.

All of the guests were socially distanced and had their masks on when they were not seated at their table.