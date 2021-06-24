Theatre WV to host ‘Alice in Wonderland’ for opening night

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Theatre West Virginia is back and will be hosting their first show on Thursday, June 24, 2021. They will be performing a spin-off of Alice in Wonderland, in which Alice drops her phone down the rabbit hole.

One out of the nine shows of Alice in Wonderland are sold out. Scott Hill, the General Manager of Theatre West Virginia, said the play will bring a new spin to an old classic.

“It is taken right from the classic, but they moved it around; they updated it. A couple of rap songs in there; there were not rap songs in the original Alice in Wonderland show. So, it is a little bit different, but a lot of the same stuff,” Hill said.

All of the shows will be at the Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview State Park. Curtains open at 7:30 p.m. Ticket sales will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more showtimes you can visit their website.