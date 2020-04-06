Third case of COVID-19 confirmed in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)– The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors was informed by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) of a third reported case of COVID-19. According to the release, the resident lives in the Western District of County, including Cedar Bluff, Claypool Hill, Wardell, Western Baptist Valley, and surrounding areas.

VDH made the announcement of the third case on Monday, April 6, 2020. The VDH reported their first two positive cases of COVID-19 on March 28, 2020.

The release further states the third person was not in contact with the two people who already tested positive for COVID-19, and did not leave the county in the last two weeks. They could have contracted the virus from an unknown source in the county, sometimes called community spread.

In response to this confirmed case of community spread, the board accelerated its advertising campaign for hand washing and social distancing with television and radio advertisements.