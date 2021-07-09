Third Fridays Around the Block launching in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — There is a new way to showcase businesses in Uptown Beckley. Third Fridays Around the Block will begin Friday, July 16, 2021, in Beckley. It is similar to Fridays in the Parks where vendors can showcase their talents, but it is all done in a block party style.

“For the first one on Neville Street, we have the band Bicycle that will be performing on the street and we have a few dance groups that will be dancing down in the Underground, so people can come out and watch and join in,” Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events, said.

The event will take place on Neville Street and the Underground area. The road will be blocked off from the intersection of Woodlawn Ave to Herber St. starting at 3 p.m. that day. Third Fridays will last from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m..