WEST VIRGINIA, (WVNS)– Strong storms moved through Southern West Virginia on Sunday, June 13, 2021 leaving thousands of West Virginians in the dark.

According to Appalachian Power‘s outage map, more than 5,000 people are without power in Raleigh, Fayette, Greenbrier and Summers Counties.

Here is a list of outages:

Fayette: 2,472

Greenbrier: 1,999

Summers: 271

Raleigh: 384

Stick with 59News as we continue to monitor power outages across our region.