Three men plead guilty in connection to Operation Shutdown Corner

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Three men pleaded guilty in federal court in connection to a drug trafficking operation in Raleigh County.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart made the announcement on Monday, February 24, 2020. Nick Attilli, Timmy Lawon, and Timmy Lawson II pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a substance containing methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin.

Nick Attilli

All three were apart of the long-term investigation “Operation Shutdown Center.”

“We owe a debt of gratitude to law enforcement for shutting down this organization that was peddling a significant amount of meth and heroin throughout our southern counties. Taking down large networks of drug traffickers is a top priority of my office,” United States Attorney Mike Stuart stated.

During an interview, Attilli admitted between June 2018, and September 17, 2019, he worked with members of a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in Raleigh County to distribute methamphetamine and heroin. He then stated during this time period he was supplied with methamphetamine and heroin from other members of the drug trafficking organization. He admitted to being supplied by several members of the DTO. Attilli faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000. His sentence will be on July 6, 2020.

Timmy Lawson admitted between June 2018 and September 17, 2019, he participated in the DTO and distributed methamphetamine and heroin within the Southern District of West Virginia. During this time period, Lawson admitted to obtaining more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin from various suppliers within the drug trafficking network that he intended to re-distribute.

Timmy Lawson, II, admitted he too participated in the same drug trafficking network. Between June 2018 and September 17, 2019, he participated in the drug trafficking network by distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of heroin. During the plea hearing, Lawson II admitted each week he obtained around one-quarter ounce to one-half ounce of methamphetamine to other DTO members. He then re-distributed the drugs in the Southern District of West Virginia.

Both of the Lawsons face a mandatory minimum period of five years and up to 40 years in prison, and a $5,000,000 fine. Their sentence will be on July 7, 2020.