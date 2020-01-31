Three people arrested in connection to Greenbrier Shooting

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– Greenbrier County and Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department arrested and charged three suspects in the connection to the shooting that happened on Tues. Jan. 21, 2020.

The shooting happened on Circle Drive in White Sulphur Springs. Deputies stated the entire incident occurred over a drug deal gone wrong. Which then resulted in gun fire.

CPL Seth Havens, the lead Investigator with the White Sulphur Springs Police Department stated that more individuals will be charged in this case as the investigation continues.

Names are not being released at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.

Trending Stories

