Town of Rainelle honors Veterans with L.Z. Rainelle Memorial Day Parade

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS)– Across the country, people are honoring our Veterans as we approach Memorial Day on Monday, May 30,2021. The town of Rainelle in Greenbrier County is no exception.

For people living in Rainelle, they got to start their weekend with the L.Z. Rainelle Memorial Day parade. Motorcyclists, police cruisers, and firetrucks drove through the town with their lights and sirens on to honor those who served our country.

Shawn Wolford is a safety officer with the Rainelle Fire Department. He said this year, they added something new to their route.

“One of the features of this parade that is a little bit different is we make a loop through town and the veterans stop at the Pomeroy medal of honor park and they honor him. Mr. Pomeroy was an honor medal recipients,” Wolford said.



Wolford said the parade through Rainelle is a tradition stretching back nearly 20 years ago.