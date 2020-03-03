Traffic Stop in Raleigh County leads to drug arrest

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A traffic stop in Raleigh County lead to a drug arrested on Harper Rd.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2020, officers with the Beckley Police Department pulled over a car and searched it. During the search, officers found 21 grams of heroin located in the car.

Mark Clyburn Jr. was arrested for possession with intent to deliver. The officers then further their investigation and searched Clyburn Jr.’s hotel room and found more drugs.

The search recovered 56.2 grams of heroin, 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 33 grams of fentanyl, and one dose of LSD.

Clyburn is currently in the Southern Regional Jail. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office assisted with investigation.