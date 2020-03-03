Traffic Stop in Raleigh County leads to drug arrest

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A traffic stop in Raleigh County lead to a drug arrested on Harper Rd.

On Tuesday, March 2, 2020, officers with the Beckley Police Department pulled over a car and searched it. During the search, officers found 21 grams of heroin located in the car.

Mark Clyburn Jr. was arrested for possession with intent to deliver. The officers then further their investigation and searched Clyburn Jr.’s hotel room and found more drugs.

The search recovered 56.2 grams of heroin, 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 33 grams of fentanyl, and one dose of LSD.

Clyburn is currently in the Southern Regional Jail. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office assisted with investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Local airports, passengers brace for potential travel disruptions due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local airports, passengers brace for potential travel disruptions due to coronavirus"

Mercer County working to clean up dilapidated structures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County working to clean up dilapidated structures"

Wyoming county teachers kick-off read across America week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wyoming county teachers kick-off read across America week"

Greenbrier County schools celebrating National School Breakfast Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Greenbrier County schools celebrating National School Breakfast Week"

Local commissioner attends national legislative conference to help improve communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local commissioner attends national legislative conference to help improve communities"

Community leaders start online petition to fix Grant Street Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community leaders start online petition to fix Grant Street Bridge"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News