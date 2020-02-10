Traffic stop in Wyoming County leads to drug arrest

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A reckless driver in Wyoming County leads deputies to a drug discovery.
On Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department pulled a car over for reckless driving. When they tried to stop the car, they sped away, lost control and crashed into a fence.
The driver, Adam Graybeal and passenger, Jeremiah Adkins was arrested on scene. When the deputies searched the car they found three handguns, approximately 140 grams of methamphetamine and Adkins wearing a ballistic vest.
Both Adkins and Graybeal are charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Adkins bond is set for $15,000 cash.
In addition, Graybeal is also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His bond was set at $50,000 cash. Graybeal is currently out on bond in Mercer County. Both were taken to Southern Regional Jail.