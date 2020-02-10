Traffic stop in Wyoming County leads to drug arrest

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– A reckless driver in Wyoming County leads deputies to a drug discovery.

On Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 deputies with the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department pulled a car over for reckless driving. When they tried to stop the car, they sped away, lost control and crashed into a fence.

Adam Graybeal

The driver, Adam Graybeal and passenger, Jeremiah Adkins was arrested on scene. When the deputies searched the car they found three handguns, approximately 140 grams of methamphetamine and Adkins wearing a ballistic vest.

Both Adkins and Graybeal are charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Adkins bond is set for $15,000 cash.

In addition, Graybeal is also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His bond was set at $50,000 cash. Graybeal is currently out on bond in Mercer County. Both were taken to Southern Regional Jail.