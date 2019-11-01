Trick-or-Treat safety tips from Alderson PD

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — Since many communities rescheduled their trick-or-treat times, here are some tips to keep you and your children safe this weekend.

Alderson Police Chief, Jeremy Bennett, said trick-or-treaters should be supervised by adults and walk in groups. He also said pedestrian safety is always a big concern on Halloween. He urged drivers to stay vigilant, and trick-or-treaters to wear glow sticks and carry flashlights.

“We tell everyone that is handing out candy to do it from their front yard or their porch and that’s what most people do,” said Bennett. “My biggest fear, and this has never happened, but the potential is always there, is children being struck by a car. They dart back and forth across the street trying to get from one house to another and they just run right out in front of traffic.”