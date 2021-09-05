Troopers need help in finding missing 19-year-old man

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment are asking the public for help in finding a missing man. Jonathan Shively was reported missing on September 2, 2021 and was last heard from on September 1, 2021 around 10 a.m.

Shively is 19 years old, 5’6″ and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Troopers told 59News he was last driving a brown or tan 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the WV Registration #47V842. According to Troopers, Shively was possibly heading to Greenbrier County or the neighboring counties within West Virginia.

If you have any information please contact Trooper N.C. Patton with the West Virginia State Police at 304-256-6700.