Troopers need your help in finding a stolen utility vehicle

RICHLANDS, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia State Police are searching for a stolen utility vehicle and they need the public’s help.

The vehicle is described as a camouflage, 2015 Kubota rtv-x1100C with a dump bed, a/c and heat. Similar to the one pictured above.

The Kubota RTV was reported missing in the Richlands area in Greenbrier County. If you have any information you are urged to contact TFC. J.C. Mann of the Lewisburg State Police detachment at 304-647-7600, or 304-356-6700. You can also send messages through their FB page.