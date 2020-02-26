TSA: Loaded gun in bag at Yeager Airport is 2nd this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials said a West Virginia man was caught trying to bring a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Yeager Airport.

The federal Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday said the man told security that he had forgotten he brought his 9 mm handgun to the Charleston airport.

He was detained, had his gun confiscated and was cited on weapons charges. The man’s name was not released but officials said he is from Huntington.

More than 4,000 firearms were found in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints last year. Two guns have been found by Yeager Airport so far this year.

