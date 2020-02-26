TSA: Loaded gun in bag at Yeager Airport is 2nd this year

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials said a West Virginia man was caught trying to bring a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Yeager Airport.

The federal Transportation Security Administration on Tuesday said the man told security that he had forgotten he brought his 9 mm handgun to the Charleston airport.

He was detained, had his gun confiscated and was cited on weapons charges. The man’s name was not released but officials said he is from Huntington.

More than 4,000 firearms were found in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints last year. Two guns have been found by Yeager Airport so far this year.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Princeton woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair West Virginia 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Princeton woman crowned Ms. Wheelchair West Virginia 2020"

Beckley Art Center hosting Black Business and Arts Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley Art Center hosting Black Business and Arts Expo"

Concord Students prepare care packages for U.S. Military

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concord Students prepare care packages for U.S. Military"

Mercer County CVB holds mobile office for small business owners

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercer County CVB holds mobile office for small business owners"

Local law enforcement officers take emergency vehicle training course in Mercer County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement officers take emergency vehicle training course in Mercer County"

I-77 cleared after semi-truck accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-77 cleared after semi-truck accident"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News