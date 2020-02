PANTHER, WV (WVNS)– Two McDowell County men are facing drug charges.

Bradley Vernatter

Casey Vernatter

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Department and WV State Troopers arrested Bradley Vernatter and Casey Vernatter on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

Law Enforcement found Methamphetamine, Suboxone and Marijuana on the men. They are both charged with three counts of intent to delivered substances.

Their bail is set at $65,000, and are waiting for to be taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.